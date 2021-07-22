FORA Capital LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Materialise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

