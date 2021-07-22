Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.75 Per Share

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.73. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FSFL stock opened at GBX 100.40 ($1.31) on Thursday. Foresight Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 93.50 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.50 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £611.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.15. The company has a current ratio of 193.46, a quick ratio of 193.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Dicks purchased 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.