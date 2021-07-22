Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,765,500 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 1,424,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.6 days.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

