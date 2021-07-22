Fortinet (FTNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fortinet stock opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.21. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.43.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.