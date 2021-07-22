Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FVI shares. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

TSE FVI traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.57. 787,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.42 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.37.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.7225993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

