Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.26. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 89,669 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director John A. Carrig bought 50,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

