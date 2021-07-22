Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) versus Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Head to Head Analysis

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Latham Group and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A Forward Industries 0.12% -18.96% -7.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Latham Group and Forward Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Latham Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 23.21%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and Forward Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forward Industries $34.48 million 0.79 -$1.77 million ($0.12) -22.75

Latham Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forward Industries.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc. operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices. The design segment consists of two operating segments provides a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

