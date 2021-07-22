Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolent Health alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,189,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.