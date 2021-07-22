Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report sales of $63.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $80,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

