Franklin Covey (FC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) recently:

7/21/2021 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

7/19/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

7/13/2021 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

7/12/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

7/5/2021 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

7/2/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

7/2/2021 – Franklin Covey had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Franklin Covey had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

6/30/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

FC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.62. 421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $518.54 million, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71.

Get Franklin Covey Co alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.