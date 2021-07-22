Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of FC stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $516.73 million, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

