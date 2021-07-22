Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

