Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Holdings Boosted by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Freshpet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at $26,924,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,089,287 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.54. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,913. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

