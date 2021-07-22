Frontier Wealth Management LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 741.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.59.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

