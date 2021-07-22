FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FCEL. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of FCEL opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

