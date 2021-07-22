Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $16.56

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $16.00. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 8,200 shares traded.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

