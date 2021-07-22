Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 1,049,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

