Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 749,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104,548 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter valued at $4,288,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 10,149.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 210,094 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 256.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,088. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

