Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.08 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.