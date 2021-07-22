Fusion Price Reaches $0.36 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $24.96 million and approximately $827,993.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,336.89 or 0.99879423 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,177,058 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

