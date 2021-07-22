FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crown in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.49. Crown has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 4,591.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

