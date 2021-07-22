FY2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.