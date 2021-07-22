FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Lifted by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $68,553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $12,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

