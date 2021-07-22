FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issued By Truist Securiti

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPRE. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.93. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Green Plains by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

