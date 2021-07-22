FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issued By SVB Leerink

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.