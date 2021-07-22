FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By William Blair

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn $9.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.14.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

