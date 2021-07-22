Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 23.6% in June

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

