GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. GameStop reported sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

NYSE GME traded down $5.71 on Monday, reaching $180.10. 16,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,725. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.49. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -102.09 and a beta of -2.14. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.