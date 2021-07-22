Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 914,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,238 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 108.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 348,298 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares during the period.

Shares of GMDA opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

