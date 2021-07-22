Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gamida Cell.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 914,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,238 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 108.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 348,298 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares during the period.
Shares of GMDA opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.