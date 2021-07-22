GateToken (GT) Hits One Day Volume of $5.06 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00008662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $222.53 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00856533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,583,165 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

