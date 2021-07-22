Generation Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Generation Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,840 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 3.5% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 9.17% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $841,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $198.64. 1,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,286. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.83. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.