Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Up 19.8% in June

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GENN stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Genesis Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

