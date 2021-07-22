Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NYSE GENI opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

