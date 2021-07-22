Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

