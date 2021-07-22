Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Trimmed by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 0.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.78. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

