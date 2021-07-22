Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 489.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PlayAGS by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of AGS stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market cap of $288.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.