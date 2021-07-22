Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 329,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

