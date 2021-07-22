Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 341,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $384,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ADN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.20 million, a P/E ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.