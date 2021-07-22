Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) & Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) Financial Contrast

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 25.51% -6.01% -3.79% Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gilat Satellite Networks and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $165.88 million 3.35 $34.91 million N/A N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of a cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication network construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, telecommunication companies, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

