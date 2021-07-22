Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,765 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,553 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

