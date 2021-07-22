Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 6,220 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

