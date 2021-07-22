Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $7.37 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $52,814,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $35,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.04 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

