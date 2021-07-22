Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,957 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $86.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

