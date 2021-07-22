Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 8,718 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. United Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Duke Energy by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 67,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

DUK stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.