Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -115.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
