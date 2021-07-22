Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -115.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.