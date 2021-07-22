Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 22.7% in June

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter.

