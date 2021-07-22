Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Shares Gap Up to $18.23

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $18.77. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 2,113 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDOC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 253.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,070 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,794,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 115,888 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter valued at $440,000.

