Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.50. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 276.35% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter valued at about $29,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,574 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

