Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.50. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter valued at about $29,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,574 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.