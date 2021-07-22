Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 1,020.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 609,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 536,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 360,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 266,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

ProAssurance stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

