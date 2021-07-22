Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,683 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.07 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

